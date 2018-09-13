LWMC launches first gas flaring project at dumpsite

LAHORE: Lahore Waste Management Company has successfully launched its first ever gas flaring project at the closed dumpsite of Mahmood Booti here on Wednesday.

Officials said Mahmood Booti is the oldest dumpsite located at Ring Road, operational from 1998. The estimated area of dumpsite is around 320kanal (40acres / 16 hectors).

This site has exhausted its capacity and attained the height of about 80 feet from the ground level; therefore, the dumping was closed in April 2016.

According to an estimate, approximately 13.14 million ton waste has been dumped at Mahmood Booti. The biodegradable fraction of dumped waste is 55 percent to 60 percent. LWMC has taken an initiative for plantation on front façade of dumpsite facing Ring Road as a pilot project. Until now LWMC has planted 14,500 plants of different species on front elevation covering an area of approximately 20,000 square meters.

The plantation has been done after necessary cutting and levelling of the area. LWMC has taken an initiative to access the dumpsite gas potential on south eastern side of Mahmood Booti Dumpsite. During the trial project gas from four identified gas vents already installed at the dumpsite was collected and transported through 900 feet long gas pipeline to one point for testing and flaring.

Since 13th June, 2018, 1 cubic meter dumpsite gas is continuously captured and flared on daily basis. For demonstration, LWMC has installed necessary apparatus, including a two-burner stove and a gas lamp in allied office to flare the gas round-the-clock. It is pertinent to mention that methane has 56 times of global warming potential for 20 years and 21 times for 100 years more than carbon dioxide (CO2).

A single tree can absorb CO2 at a rate of (21.7kg) 48 lb per year. The gas vents installed at dumpsite are releasing approximately one cubic meter gas in 24 hours which is almost equal to 8kg CO2/day and 2,920kg CO2/year. This means by flaring only 365 m3/year methane gas, LWMC is protecting the environment same as done by 138 trees in a year time.

It is estimated that dumpsite has potential to supply the combustible gas for at least next 7 to 10 years. There are some possible opportunities for dumpsite gas utilisation like collected dumpsite gas can be supplied to autoclave facility as a substitute of natural gas for steam generation through boiler. The generated steam would then be utilised for sterilisation of hospital waste. Collected dumpsite gas can be supplied to LWMC nearby facility to fulfil its electricity needs. Dumpsite gas after treatment and purification can be utilised as a substitute fuel of CNG in vehicles.

Dumpsite gas can also be supplied to nearby industries for power generation or heating purposes. LWMC has started the initial work for this plan. PIA shifts to new IT operations system: PIA, in a major development, has shifted to a leading Turkish IT solutions company, HITIT. The new system is in operation from September 12, 2018.

PIA reservations, inventory control, ticketing and check-in procedures, flight operations, scheduling, revenue management and accounting, etc. will now use HITIT IT Solutions. PIA Chairman Muhammad Saqib Aziz has said that the new IT solutions partner would definitely bring about more modernisation and convenience to the PIA customers.

He said every possible effort had been made to make the transformation glitch free. He has instructed the PIA teams to remain available round the clock for smooth and swift transfer in all relevant areas of the airline. He commended the IT and commercial departments for their untiring efforts to make the transformation possible.

The transformation from the previous module was done in the shortest time period, and training sessions were held with PIA officials and its partner travel agencies. With the new IT solution, PIA and its travel partners will be able to work more efficiently. The new IT solution is not only cost-effective but offers additional value which will greatly help PIA in its business activity.