Thu September 13, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PTI govt to impose new taxes of Rs400bn in mini-budget

PTI govt to impose new taxes of Rs400bn in mini-budget
US says Saudi, UAE working to cut risks to Yemen civilians

US says Saudi, UAE working to cut risks to Yemen civilians
Pakistan’s national grid is ‘bankrupt’: Bloomberg

Pakistan’s national grid is ‘bankrupt’: Bloomberg
PAF chief honoured with top Turkish military award

PAF chief honoured with top Turkish military award
Kulsoom Nawaz’s body to reach Lahore tomorrow

Kulsoom Nawaz’s body to reach Lahore tomorrow
Turkish FM to arrive in Pakistan on Thursday

Turkish FM to arrive in Pakistan on Thursday
FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK

FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK
‘Name of Nawaz can’t be removed from PML-N’

‘Name of Nawaz can’t be removed from PML-N’
Avenfield verdict case: No criminal sentencing on assumptions: IHC

Avenfield verdict case: No criminal sentencing on assumptions: IHC
Pakistan committed to IP gas pipeline project, minister assures Iranian envoy

Pakistan committed to IP gas pipeline project, minister assures Iranian envoy

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
September 13, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Mayor for changes in LG law to transfer powers to grassroots level

Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar has demanded that amendments should be made in the local government act and Article 140B needs to be introduced in the Constitution of Pakistan through which powers could be transferred to grassroots level and basic civic facilities provided to the citizens.

He said this while visiting the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah on his 70th death anniversary on Tuesday. The mayor laid a floral wreath at the tomb of the father of the nation on behalf of the citizens and offered Fateha.

He said we could not forget the vision and teachings of the Quaid-e-Azam, as, because of his sacrifices, we were living in an independent country.

Akhtar said the local governments did not receive a single penny from the National Finance Commission, and mentioned that Karachi had never ever been granted full funds, whereas it needed Rs900 billion for development.

“Karachi generates Rs900 billion for the country and there is no doubt that the prosperity of Pakistan depends upon the development of Karachi.”

The mayor said Karachi could generate additional billions of rupees for the dam construction as there was an acute water shortage in the country.

He held talks with media at the Mazar and hoped that this time the Sindh government would increase Karachi’s fund in the next budget.

Akhtar said it was bad luck of Karachi that its projects were never completed within the stipulated time period.

He said he had presented 144 development projects to the chief minister for the development of Karachi, but not a single one had been approved.

He hoped that PM Imran Khan would visit Karachi as per schedule and would settle the issues of the city. The mayor said the MQM-Pakistan would welcome the judicial commission constituted for investigating the May 12 violence. He added that his party had been demanding the making of a judicial commission since May 13 in order to expose the culprits.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Misbah postpones children hospital launch over Kulsoom Nawaz’s demise

Misbah postpones children hospital launch over Kulsoom Nawaz’s demise
Anderson ´not finished yet´ after breaking Test record

Anderson ´not finished yet´ after breaking Test record
Pakistani film ‘Indus Blues’ makes it to international film festival nominations

Pakistani film ‘Indus Blues’ makes it to international film festival nominations
What you need to know about new iPhone models XS, XS MAX, and XR

What you need to know about new iPhone models XS, XS MAX, and XR

Photos & Videos

FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK

FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK
Cricket captain Sarfraz wishes football team facing India in SAFF semi-final

Cricket captain Sarfraz wishes football team facing India in SAFF semi-final
Is Taimur Ali Khan getting a sibling soon?

Is Taimur Ali Khan getting a sibling soon?

Woman accused of beating underage maid identified as Indian: Shireen Mazari

Woman accused of beating underage maid identified as Indian: Shireen Mazari