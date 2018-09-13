Four-member gang of street criminals busted

The District South police on Wednesday night busted a notorious gang of street criminals involved in the changing of International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) and other criminal offences.

SSP Omer Shahid Hamid said that on a tip-off they carried out a raid in the Darakhshan police jurisdiction, where after facing some resistance they busted a four-member gang of street criminals involved in a number of armed robberies.

The detainees were identified as Raheel Ismail, Sohail Ahmed, Jamal Abdul Nasir and Ghulam Mustafa. Investigators found that the gang was behind street crime, mobile snatchings and the changing of IMEI.

During a search of the gang’s hideout the police found a four-wheeler, a laptop, 15 mobile phones, 15 original CNICs, 14 NIC copies in colour, two original passports, a motorcycle registration book, four ATM cards and a driving licence. The police also found four pistols and bullets on the suspects.

Their accomplice identified as Abdul Manan Tunio is believed to have escaped. The gang’s members disclosed that they snatched mobile phones in Karachi, changed their IMEIs through sophisticated machinery and then resold them to different parts of the country.