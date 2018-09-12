Woman held for depriving man of Rs2.7m gold

PESHAWAR: Police have arrested a young woman and her accomplice who had allegedly deprived an elderly man of Rs2.7 million cash and gold ornaments.

Superintendent of Police (SP) City and DSP Faqirabad Abdul Salam Khalid told reporters that one Qaisar had lodged a case that he married a young woman Laila who was found missing from home when he went out for maghrib prayers few days back.

The complainant alleged the woman took along Rs 2.7 million, 20 tolas of gold and other valuables.

The officials said that the police arrested Laila and her accomplice Adnan, a resident of Mardan, and recovered Rs1.5 million, gold and other valuables.