20 quack centres sealed

LAHORE: Punjab Healthcare Commission on Tuesday sealed 20 quack’s centres in different cities. According to a press release, the PHC teams, along with officials of local administration and police, had carried out anti-quackery campaign in four cities including Mandi Bahauddin, Sargodha, Lodharan and Khanewal. They visited 88 treatment centres and sealed 20. Whereas 40 quacks had already shut down their centres and quit quackery.