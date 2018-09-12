Jahangir Khan Jr in Asia Pacific 40-plus final

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistan’s Jahangir Khan Jr reached the final of men’s 40 plus category in Asia Pacific Masters Games in Penang, Malaysia on Tuesday.Jahangir overpowered Surab Nayar 11-7, 8-11, 10-12, 11-7, 11-8 in the semi-finals. He will face Foo Kean Ghee in the final. Earlier, he lost his first group match to Foo Kean Ghee 12-14, 6-11, 1-11 but won against Khoo Teng Hin 7-11, 11-5, 11-8, 11-5. He defeated Tsuchida Sohtaroh 11-0, 11-0, 11-0 in his last group match. He achieved the second position in Group B.
