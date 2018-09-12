CITY PULSE: Flying with Stones

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Full Circle Gallery is hosting Raza Bukhari’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Flying with Stones’ from September 14 to September 24. Call 0303-2239038 for more information on the show.
Parallel Realities
“Parallel Realities” is yet another project of Adeel Uz Zafar as “Artist as a curator” and features works by two emerging artists Haya Zaidi & Onaiz Taji, raduates in miniature painting from National College of Arts Lahore, Pakistan.The exhibition is being hosted at Sanat Initiative till Sep 20. Call 0300-8208108 for more information.
