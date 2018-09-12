CITY PULSE: Flying with Stones

The Full Circle Gallery is hosting Raza Bukhari’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Flying with Stones’ from September 14 to September 24. Call 0303-2239038 for more information on the show.

Parallel Realities

“Parallel Realities” is yet another project of Adeel Uz Zafar as “Artist as a curator” and features works by two emerging artists Haya Zaidi & Onaiz Taji, raduates in miniature painting from National College of Arts Lahore, Pakistan.The exhibition is being hosted at Sanat Initiative till Sep 20. Call 0300-8208108 for more information.