Gen Bajwa confirms death to 13 terrorists

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa Monday confirmed death sentences to 13 hardcore terrorists involved in terrorism, attacking armed forces and law enforcement agencies, destruction of educational institutions and killing of innocent civilians, the ISPR press release said. The suspects were involved in killing of 202 persons including 151 civilians, 51 armed forces/Frontier Constabulary/police officials and injuring 249 others.

Arms and explosives were also recovered from their possession. The convicts were tried by special military courts. Seven convicts have also been awarded imprisonment. Munir Rehman, S/O Fazal Rehman, was member of a proscribed organisation. He abetted terrorist Muslim Khan, a suicide bomber, in attacking Qoumi Lashker Jirga in Orakzai Agency, which resulted in death of 114 civilians.

He was also involved in attacking the armed forces, which martyred six soldiers and caused injuries to nine others. The convict confessed his offences before the judicial magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

Muhammad Bashir, S/O Abdul Rashid, was member of a proscribed organisation. He was involved in attacking the house of Senator Maulana Atta-ur-Rehman at Dera Ismail Khan. He also abetted terrorist Sadiq Ullah, a suicide bomber, in attacking the residence of Rasheed Akbar Niwani, a member of National Assembly, which resulted in death of 21 civilians and injuries to 59 others.

He was also involved in killing maulana Nazir Hussain Naqvi, four other civilians and wounded another. The convict confessed to his offences before the judicial magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

Hafiz Abdullah, S/O Muhammad Iqbal, was a member of a proscribed organisation. He was involved in attacking LEAs personnel, which resulted in the death of Lieutenant Colonel Anwar Abbas along with three soldiers and injuries to 15 others.

The convict confessed to his offence before the judicial magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence. Bakht Ullah Khan, S/O Ajmal Khan, was member of a banned organisation. He was involved in attacking the armed forces personnel, which resulted in the death of Havildar Ghulam Yasin, Havildar Syed Ali Ahmed Shah, Havildar Muhammad Ali along with 14 soldiers and injuries to 39 others.

The convict confessed to his offence before the judicial magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence. Shah Khan, S/O Abdul Badshah, was member of a proscribed organisation.

He was involved in attacking LEAs men, which resulted in the death of Havildar Noor Must, Havildar Wali Dino along with seven soldiers and injuries to 86 others.

The convict confessed to his offences before the judicial magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

Muhammad Sohail Khan, S/O Raza Khan, was member of a proscribed organisation. He was involved in a suicidal attack at Kohat Tunnel, which resulted in the death of five civilians and injuries to 15 others.

He also murdered civilian Naveed-ur-Rehman. The convict confessed to his offences before the judge and the trial court. He was given death sentence.

Daud Shah, S/O Mian Gul Zada, was member of a proscribed organisation. He was involved in killing an innocent civilian and attacking soldiers, which resulted in the death of Havildar Muhammad Naseer, Havaldar Muhammad Qayyum Ahmad along with three soldiers and injuries to four others.

He was also found in possession of a firearm. The convict confessed to his offences before the judicial magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

Muhammad Munir, S/O Syed Badshah, was member of a proscribed organisation. He was involved in attacking LEAs men, which resulted in death of Police Constable Khursheed Khan, Constable Enayat Khan, Constable Moein Khan along with two other officials and injuries to 12 others.

The convict confessed to his offence before the Judicial Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

Habib Ullah, S/O Muhammad Amin, was member of proscribed organisation. He was involved in destruction of Government Girls Primary School, Zangi (Swat) and attacking Armed Forces men, which resulted in the death of a soldier and injuries to three others. He was also found in possession of explosives.

The convict confessed his offences before the judicial magistrate and the trial court. He was given death sentence.

Muhammad Asif, S/O Inayat Ur Rehman, was member of a banned organisation. He was involved in killing of two innocent civilians and attacking LEA men, which resulted in the death of Head Constable Shaheen Islam and injuries to another police official.

The convict confessed his offences before the Judicial Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence. Gul Shah, S/O Ghuncha Gul, was member of a proscribed organisation. He was involved in causing death of an innocent civilian and attacking soldiers, which resulted in injuries to five soldiers.

The convict confessed to his offences before the Judicial Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

Jalal Hussain, S/O Sher Afzal Khan, was a member of proscribed organisation. He was involved in attacking the armed forces/LEAs personnel, which resulted in the death of two soldiers.

The convict confessed his offences before the Judicial Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

Ali Sher, S/O Rahamdal Khan, was member of a banned organisation. He was involved in destruction of Government Primary School, Langar (Swat) and attacking Armed Forces of Pakistan, which resulted in death of a soldier.

He was also found in possession of fire-arm and explosives. The convict confessed his offences before the judicial magistrate and the trial court. He was given death sentence.