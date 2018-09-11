Tue September 11, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
September 11, 2018

Amin, Hasheesh, Parbad move into third round

KARACHI: Amin Shafi, Hasheesh Kumar, and Parbad Kumar moved into the third round of under-18 singles in the 7th Essa Lab Open National Senior & Junior Tennis Championship at DA Creek Club here on Monday.

In the second round, Amin thrashed Ahsan Siddiq 6-0, 6-0, Hasheesh beat Faraz Bhand from Hyderabad 6-1, 6-2, and Parbad won against Asim Gul 6-2, 6-4.

In the first round of this category, Ahmed Kamil from Lahore beat Samad Areejo 6-0, 7-5; Nadir Bachani from Hyderabad overpowered M Ali 6-2, 4-6, 10-5; Abdullah Adnan from Lahore thrashed Syede Oanuddin 6-0, 6-0; Asad Bachani from Hyderabad defeated Ibad-ur-Rehman 6-2, 6-1; and Rayan Jawad smashed M Ghazanfar from Hyderabad 6-1, 6-3.

Abdullah Adnan from Lahore smashed Ammar Ismail 6-0, 6-0 in the first round of under-16 singles. In the second round of the category, Rayan Jawad won against Ashar Mir 7-5, 4-6, 11-9 and Amin Shafi beat Taha Aman 6-2, 6-1.

In the under-14 singles first round, Saim Danish defeated Ayan Yousuf 6-2, 6-3. In the second round M Yaha beat Danish Qureshi 6-0, 6-2. Vinod Das beat Ali Imam 8-5 in the second round of 35 plus singles.

In the first round of men’s category, Hasnain Khurram beat Karim Gul 5-3; M Ali beat M Khalid Rahmani 5-1; Osama Khan beat Saad Ahmed 5-3; Noor-e-Mustafa beat Farzan Azhar 5-2; and Robin Das beat Vinod Das 5-1. In the second round, M Ali beat Osama Khan 5-1 and Noor-e-Mustafa beat Usama Saeed 5-2.

