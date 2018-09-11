Housing minister visits FGEHF

Islamabad: Federal Minister for Housing and Works Chaudhry Tariq Bashir Cheema visited head office of the Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation (FGEHF) on Monday and directed the management to expedite work on the already launched housing schemes and accomplish projects which are in the pipeline.

The Housing Minister was briefed by the Director General FGEHF Waqas A Mehmood on the housing schemes and problems being faced by the housing foundation in this connection. On that the minister assured the foundation officials for resolution of problems hindering development of schemes including sector G-14 which was launched 15 years back.

According to FGEHF, the minister lauded performance of the housing foundation and also directed the management to prepare recommendations for extension of housing schemes to four provinces. He also directed the foundation to pay attention on extensive tree plantation in its schemes.

Tariq Cheema also discussed issue of regularization of contract and daily wages employees and maintained the Government would not render any of the employees as jobless.