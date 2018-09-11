Tue September 11, 2018
Lahore

Our Correspondent
September 11, 2018

Siraj flays conviction of 75 leaders, workers in Egypt

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has condemned the conviction of 75 Ikhwanul Muslimeen leaders and workers in Egypt. He termed it large scale judicial murder.

In his response to the latest victimisation of Ikhwan leaders by Sisi government, Sirajul Haq demanded the government urge Egyptian rulers to review these convictions and immediately release former president Dr Mursi. He said Egypt was an important country of the Muslim world and the grave injustice being done there was having devastating effects on the Egypt and its people.

He said in the beginning, the elected government of Dr Mursi was unlawfully and immorally toppled by the army after which thousands of Ikhwanul Muslimeen leaders and workers were jailed for lodging a protest over the military coup against Dr Mursi. He said that the UN and Amnesty International had condemned these trials as unjust and a murder of justice.

The JI ameer said it was the moral responsibility of the government to raise its voice against this grave injustice. Sirajul Haq said it was surprising that the human rights associations and rights bodies raised much hue and cry over for the rights of animals, even birds but their tongues were gagged on the oppression against the Muslims.

He said that the Muslims were undergoing tyranny in Kashmir, Palestine, Myanmar and several other parts of the world but there was no protest over that from any quarter.

