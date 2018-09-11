Tue September 11, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
September 11, 2018

‘Jinnah The Case for Pakistan’ launched

LAHORE: The Founder of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah always opposed the "United India" theory, however, two Pakistani and an American Historian, has been misinforming the entire world about Quaid-e-Azam and Two Nation Theory.

This was revealed by recipient of Presidential Iqbal Award Khurram Ali Shafiq at the launching ceremony of his book 'Jinnah The Case for Pakistan'. He said that Quaid-e-Azam openly opposed the United India Theory whereas Gandhi contentiously trumpeted United India Theory to prolong the British Rule in India. Quaid-e-Azam always insisted that India had never been a single country. He added that three historians kept misinforming the world about Quaid-e-Azam's real stance by wrongly portrayed him as a champion of the Western democracy.

Khurram Ali Shafiq, in his 41st research book, has rejected the suppositions of the past regarding Quaid-e-Azam's understanding of Pakistan's identity. He said Stanley Wolpert did not accept Quaid's anti-united India Theory and they continued to say that the Quaid believed in accepting a United India. The veteran scholar added that the British played two cards which included the creation of 'United India' theory & promotion of Western democracy. These two dangerous acts by the British, resulted in the present hatred and never ending confrontation between Muslims and Hindus.

Khurrum Ali Shafiq concluded that to Quaid-e-Azam, creation of Pakistan was not just achieving a piece of land, but it was to create a society where people have an Islamic social justice system and end of poverty.

Others who spoke on this occasion included, Muhammad Sohail Umer, Dr Bhushra Rehman and Dr Asma Qazi.

