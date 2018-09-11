Tue September 11, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pakistan, CPEC lead foreign policy: China

Pakistan, CPEC lead foreign policy: China
As Florence bears down on US coast, 1 million told to flee

As Florence bears down on US coast, 1 million told to flee
PML-N govt’s uplift projects won’t be victimised: minister

PML-N govt’s uplift projects won’t be victimised: minister
ECC allows 100,000 tons urea import to bridge shortfall in rabi season

ECC allows 100,000 tons urea import to bridge shortfall in rabi season
ECC again defers gas price hike decision

ECC again defers gas price hike decision
Pakistan has deviated from Quaid’s vision: CJP

Pakistan has deviated from Quaid’s vision: CJP
Pakistan saves $600mln in Qatar LNG deal, reports Bloomberg

Pakistan saves $600mln in Qatar LNG deal, reports Bloomberg
Imran to supervise dams project

Imran to supervise dams project
Pakistan seeks to review CPEC accords: FT

Pakistan seeks to review CPEC accords: FT
Remittances up 13.45pc to $3.9bln in July-August

Remittances up 13.45pc to $3.9bln in July-August

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
September 11, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Three arrested for manhandling doctors at Jinnah Hospital

LAHORE: The family and friends of a teenager, who was injured after his throat was slit by stray kite twine, manhandled the doctors at Jinnah Hospital over alleged delay in treatment on Monday.

The doctors closed the surgical emergency in protest and got arrested three protesters besides getting an FIR was registered against them. Police said the victim, Ahmad, 16, a resident of Iqbal Town, was injured due to kite string. His brother Faizan rushed him to the hospital along with his friends Hammad and Asfand. They insisted the doctors to check Ahmad without delay over which the doctors asked them to go outside, so they could check him. Over this one of the doctors and Faizan exchanged harsh words which led to scuffle and protest. Police reached the scene after being informed and resorted to firing to disperse the protesters. They also arrested Faizan, Hammad and Asfand and registered a case against them. The hospital administration has alleged that the accused persons had subjected the doctors to torture soon after entering the ward.

Prisoner dies: An inmate of Kot Lakhpat jail died under mysterious circumstances on Monday. Police have removed the body to morgue for autopsy. The victim has been identified as Rafiq, a resident of Samanabad. He was in the jail over murder charges. He was shifted to hospital when his condition went critical. Autopsy will help ascertaining the cause of death.

arrested: Police have arrested a traffic warden who used to steal petrol from government vehicles. He was found guilty in an inquiry after which a case was registered against him. He has also been dismissed from service. The accused person was identified as Shahzad.

human traffickers: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Monday claimed arrest of 15 human traffickers from Faisalabad. The FIA teams, during different raids, have also arrested a notorious human trafficker Qaiser Feroz who had defrauded 21 persons on the pretext to send them abroad and extorted money from them.

The other accused were identified as Nazir Ahmed, Nasir Mehmmod, Ahsan Jameel, Abdul Aziz, Muhammad Azeem, Abdul Ghaffar, Muhammad Saleem, Muhammad Ramzan, Muhammad Sadiq, Muhammad Yaqoob, Amir Shehzad, Sabir Hussain, Amir, Feroz Qaiser and Shahid Tanveer.

harassment: Punjab Ombudsperson Rukhsana Gillani has awarded penalties to a senior officer of Health department and CDC Supervisor of Dengue Control Programme. According to a handout, the Ombudsperson heard the complaint lodged by a lady Sanitary Patrol of Dengue Control Programme, Health Department, Lahore. The Ombudsperson on a complaint of harassment issued show-cause notices to the senior officer of health department and CDC supervisor of Dengue Control Programme. The accused were found guilty after hearing the version of the parties and their witnesses. Ombudsperson has awarded the penalty of censure to the officer and penalty of termination from service to CDC supervisor according to Protection Against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Act 2010.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Punjab Governor House to open for public every Sunday

Punjab Governor House to open for public every Sunday

Meera finally deems Mahira Khan worthy of her praise

Meera finally deems Mahira Khan worthy of her praise

California commits to 100% clean electricity by 2045

California commits to 100% clean electricity by 2045
Anderson rocks India after ton-up Cook enjoys fairytale finish

Anderson rocks India after ton-up Cook enjoys fairytale finish

Photos & Videos

Bagga says A.R. Rehman has the same rating as him

Bagga says A.R. Rehman has the same rating as him
Aaradhya in tow, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan receives Meryl Streep award for Excellence

Aaradhya in tow, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan receives Meryl Streep award for Excellence
Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'
Video: Resham says Reham Khan used her name to sell book

Video: Resham says Reham Khan used her name to sell book