Three arrested for manhandling doctors at Jinnah Hospital

LAHORE: The family and friends of a teenager, who was injured after his throat was slit by stray kite twine, manhandled the doctors at Jinnah Hospital over alleged delay in treatment on Monday.

The doctors closed the surgical emergency in protest and got arrested three protesters besides getting an FIR was registered against them. Police said the victim, Ahmad, 16, a resident of Iqbal Town, was injured due to kite string. His brother Faizan rushed him to the hospital along with his friends Hammad and Asfand. They insisted the doctors to check Ahmad without delay over which the doctors asked them to go outside, so they could check him. Over this one of the doctors and Faizan exchanged harsh words which led to scuffle and protest. Police reached the scene after being informed and resorted to firing to disperse the protesters. They also arrested Faizan, Hammad and Asfand and registered a case against them. The hospital administration has alleged that the accused persons had subjected the doctors to torture soon after entering the ward.

Prisoner dies: An inmate of Kot Lakhpat jail died under mysterious circumstances on Monday. Police have removed the body to morgue for autopsy. The victim has been identified as Rafiq, a resident of Samanabad. He was in the jail over murder charges. He was shifted to hospital when his condition went critical. Autopsy will help ascertaining the cause of death.

arrested: Police have arrested a traffic warden who used to steal petrol from government vehicles. He was found guilty in an inquiry after which a case was registered against him. He has also been dismissed from service. The accused person was identified as Shahzad.

human traffickers: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Monday claimed arrest of 15 human traffickers from Faisalabad. The FIA teams, during different raids, have also arrested a notorious human trafficker Qaiser Feroz who had defrauded 21 persons on the pretext to send them abroad and extorted money from them.

The other accused were identified as Nazir Ahmed, Nasir Mehmmod, Ahsan Jameel, Abdul Aziz, Muhammad Azeem, Abdul Ghaffar, Muhammad Saleem, Muhammad Ramzan, Muhammad Sadiq, Muhammad Yaqoob, Amir Shehzad, Sabir Hussain, Amir, Feroz Qaiser and Shahid Tanveer.

harassment: Punjab Ombudsperson Rukhsana Gillani has awarded penalties to a senior officer of Health department and CDC Supervisor of Dengue Control Programme. According to a handout, the Ombudsperson heard the complaint lodged by a lady Sanitary Patrol of Dengue Control Programme, Health Department, Lahore. The Ombudsperson on a complaint of harassment issued show-cause notices to the senior officer of health department and CDC supervisor of Dengue Control Programme. The accused were found guilty after hearing the version of the parties and their witnesses. Ombudsperson has awarded the penalty of censure to the officer and penalty of termination from service to CDC supervisor according to Protection Against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Act 2010.