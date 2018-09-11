Tue September 11, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 11, 2018

Drive for ‘every child’s access to education’ soon

Islamabad: Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood on Monday said that a comprehensive campaign would soon be launched across the country to ensure access of every child to education which is direly needed to create a knowledgeable society and for competing internationally.

He told reporters here that Pakistan was currently facing various challenges in education sector and the government is fully committed to resolve these challenges, following the vision of Prime Minister Imran khan.

"We will address the current challenges with the help of education experts." The minister said among the various challenges are the out of schoolchildren, different streams or systems of education that are Private Schools, government schools and then Madrassah (Religious Schools).

“We are working on making a comprehensive education policy that will address these challenges. It will ensure quality education, provide level playing field and equal opportunities to everyone,” he added.

The minister said the government was introducing one standard curriculum for entire country that have core compulsory subjects taught throughout the country. He said that we are looking forward to work closely with the Pakistan for the progress and prosperity of the People and for promotion of education sector. Shafqat Mahmood said the government would work in coordination with all provinces and provide education to all as per the Constitution of Pakistan.

