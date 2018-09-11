Police claim ETEA paper leak culprits arrested

PESHAWAR: The Capital City Police officials on Monday claimed that key members of a gang involved in leaking paper of the entry test for admission to medical and dental colleges had been arrested. Senior Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Nisar Ahmad along with Deputy Superintendent of Police Arshad Khan and others told reporters that a special team was tasked to bust the gang behind leaking the paper for the entry test on August 16. A large number of students had already obtained the leaked question paper of the Educational and Testing Evaluation Agency (ETEA) against the heavy amount of money to get better marks than students far better from them.

The official claimed that a driver of the van Sajid and a guard Mohammad Ishaq were behind leaking the paper. The duplicate keys of secrecy were also recovered from the accused. He said the accused had been arrested.

The official said six other accused named Hazrat Ali, Jamil, Abdul Wahab, Izzat Khan, Mahmood and Rahman Ullah, who had further sold out the leaked paper to students against millions of rupees, had already been arrested.