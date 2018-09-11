KU students secure top three positions in speech contest

The students of Karachi University clinched all top three positions in a declamation contest organised by Ilma University in collaboration with the Sindh Ministry of Youth Affairs.

According to a press release issued on Monday, Muhammad Rehan Abbasi secured the first position, Junaid Mumtaz secured second, while Sufiyan Haider secured the third position. Moreover, KU students also secured the first two positions in the All Karachi Speech Competition organised by the Youth Parliament in Karachi. Kashaf Iqbal secured first place, while Muhammad Ammar Abbasi secured the second position.

Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan congratulated the students on their constant and successive victories in various co-curricular activities.