Blake Lively's lawyer alleges Justin Baldoni's team seeks publicity stunt

Blake Lively has filed a motion to request a private deposition location for her forthcoming testimony in the ongoing lawsuit between her and Justin Baldoni.

According to legal documents obtained by People magazine, Lively's legal team is seeking a protective order to direct the defendants to take her deposition on July 17 at a redacted location.

The Gossip Girls star's request follows statements from Baldoni's attorney, Bryan Freedman, who suggested holding the deposition at Madison Square Garden in New York City and selling tickets or streaming it to donate to organizations helping victims of domestic abuse.

Her representatives told the outlet that her deposition should follow the same rules as every other witness in the case and that Baldoni's lawyer has tried to make the matter a public spectacle.

The It Ends with Us star's legal team alleges that Baldoni's team has refused to address their concerns about the deposition location, claiming that they intend to "manufacture a harassing publicity stunt" by requiring Lively to parade through paparazzi or inviting unknown attendees to the deposition.

The filing states that Baldoni's team has used the prospect of Lively's deposition to generate press interest since the inception of the litigation.

The actresses lawyers argue that the high-profile nature of the lawsuit and the nature of her retaliation claims demonstrate a substantial risk of the deposition turning into a publicity event, potentially attracting individuals who could pose security risks.

They claim that Baldoni's team appears to seek another public relations moment or to create conditions for intimidation or harassment.

The lawsuit stems from Lively's allegations of sexual harassment and retaliation against Baldoni, which he has denied.

Baldoni's counterclaims against Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds, alleging extortion and defamation, were dismissed by Judge Lewis J. Liman in June.

Both legal teams have spoken about their next steps, including Lively's deposition, which is expected to take place on July 17.