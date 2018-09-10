Girl raped

PAKPATTAN: A man raped 15-year-old girl in the fields here at Chak 86/EB on Sunday. Reportedly, the girl went to fields when accused Azeem allegedly caught her with the help of his friend Azam and raped her. Police have registered a case.

SHOS APPOINTED: DPO Pakpattan Maria Mehmood has appointed SHOs of different police stations here on Sunday. Inspector Rana Nadeem Iqbal has been appointed as SHO police station city Pakpattan, Inspector M Abid Saglla as SHO plice station Fareed Nagar, Inspector Ch Allah Ditta as SHO police station Chakbedi, Inspector Mushtaq Ahmed as SHO police station Qaboola, Inspector Shahzad Gul as SHO police station city Arifwala, Inspector Arshad Nadeem as SHO police station Sadr Arifwala, Inspector Rana Munawer as SHO police station Dalwariyam and Inspector Nosheer Kathia as SHO police station Kalyana.

TRAFFIC BARRICADES: Markazi Anjuman Tajran and Grain Market Pakpattan have unanimously decided that forced closure of shops from Nagina Chowk to

General Bus Stand will not be allowed due to VIP movement to the shrine of Baba Fareed. A meeting was held in this regard which was presided over by Anjuman’s president Haji Waseem. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had closed the doors of VIP culture but on the other hand, the businesses of poor traders were shutting down in the name of VIP routes here. He appealed to the chief minister, chief secretary and commissioner of Sahiwal division to remove barricades on roads or else the traders will observe strike.

LINEMAN INJURED: A Mepco assistant lineman sustained serious injuries when he fell down from an electricity pole here on Sunday. Reportedly, Shahid Latif was working at an electricity pole at Chak Adha Chwant when his hand touched the naked wire and he fell down. He was rushed to the DHQ hospital Pakpattan but later he was shifted to Lahore due to his critical condition.

BODY FOUND: People of Mohallah Talliwala, Pakpattan found a body of a youth. Police shifted the body to DHQ hospital for postmortem. Later, he was identified as Shahzad who was allegedly a drug addict.

ENTRY OF 30 CLERICS, ZAKIREEN BANNED: Pakpattan Deputy Commissioner Noman Yousaf has banned the entry 30 clerics and Zakireen in the district during Muharram to maintain law and order situation.