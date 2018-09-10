Tend to the trees

It is good to see that the government has taken an initiative to plant trees. Now the most important step is to take care of trees. The forest department must take care of the trees planted in remote areas so that each plant can receive due care during the first two years after they have been planted. There is a dire need to provide manure to plants and fulfil their water needs. The Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC) must come forward with its expertise to advise the relevant authorities regarding the post-plantation care of trees with respect to the nature of soil so that prompt growth can be ensured. There is also a need to survey all the areas where trees are planted to look for dead plants so that timely replacement can be made.

All people should also pledge to take responsibility of looking after planted trees in their respective areas. Forestation is a continuous process and goes beyond the plantation of 10 billion trees. Another important thing is to protect trees from contracting viruses. In this regard, the PARC must distribute free medicines. If we adopt the proposed measures, we will be successful in turning the dream of a ‘Green Pakistan’ into reality.

Engr Riaz Akbar

Wah Cantt