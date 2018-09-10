21 huge structures in Capital’s G-12 Sector demolished

Islamabad: The gigantic operation of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) continued for the second day on Sunday to clear right of way of Kashmir Highway.

On Sunday, the CDA's enforcement and building control teams with the help of heavy machinery demolished 21'huge structures including four marquees, markets and auto workshops in sector G-12 on right of way of Kashmir Highway.

The Islamabad Police is providing security cover to personnel busy in operation.

Minister of State for Interior Shaharyar Afridi also visited the site of operation and directed the officials to continue demolition activity without any discrimination. Member Estate CDA Kushhal Khan and Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqat were also present on the occasion.

On first day of crackdown, four marquees and food outlets were razed. According to sources, as many as 20 people were also arrested for putting up resistance in the operation.