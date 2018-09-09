Sun September 09, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Tough for overseas Pakistanis to provide $1,000 each for dams

Tough for overseas Pakistanis to provide $1,000 each for dams
The abandoned Article 27

The abandoned Article 27
History not to forgive if debt not paid back: CJP

History not to forgive if debt not paid back: CJP
PM Imran Khan’s sons visit Pakistan

PM Imran Khan’s sons visit Pakistan
Top baboos’ play role in furthering politicisation of bureaucracy

Top baboos’ play role in furthering politicisation of bureaucracy
Mamnoon completes term as president, Alvi takes oath today

Mamnoon completes term as president, Alvi takes oath today
Ready to form panel to probe ‘rigging’: Fawad

Ready to form panel to probe ‘rigging’: Fawad
PM to visit Karachi on Sept 16

PM to visit Karachi on Sept 16
PML-N govt gave CPEC, PTI hiked prices: Shahbaz

PML-N govt gave CPEC, PTI hiked prices: Shahbaz
Alibaba’s Jack Ma to unveil succession plan, remain chairman

Alibaba’s Jack Ma to unveil succession plan, remain chairman

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 9, 2018

Share

Advertisement

UNHCR chief hails Pakistan for hosting millions of Afghan refugees

PESHAWAR: The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Filippo Grandi on Saturday appreciated the government of Pakistan for hosting millions of Afghan refugees for almost four decades and said their voluntary repatriation would continue.

He observed the repatriation process during his visit to the UNHCR Voluntary Repatriation Centre in Azakhel in Nowshera district and met Afghan families.

Filippo Grandi was accompanied by the UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Mark Lowcock and film star Mahira Khan.

He said that during his visit to Pakistan he met Prime Minister Imran Khan who assured him that the Afghan refugees would not be forced to leave Pakistan and would be facilitated during their stay.

He said that some 1.4 million Afghans were registered as refugees in Pakistan and for their voluntary repatriation two centres had been established in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

The UNHCR chief also visited the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital in Peshawar where he commended the hospital’s charitable work.

He said that providing free treatment to underprivileged cancer patients was a noble act.

“Hospitals like this are a symbol of hope for thousands of cancer patients who have little resources,” Filippo Grandi said.

The UN refugee agency has provided high-tech machines worth Rs710 million (USD 6.2 million) for Peshawar’s Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital to support free treatment to cancer patients, including Afghan refugees.

The radiotherapy machines will be fully operational by the end of this year.

Radiotherapy uses high-energy radiation to break down cancer cells and treat tumours in the body.

UNHCR will also impart training to the technicians to operate the equipment effectively. The new cancer equipment will provide some 30,000 treatment sessions to both Pakistanis and Afghan refugees in 2019.

Speaking at the hospital, the high commissioner thanked the people and government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for hosting some 800,000 Afghan refugees in the spirit of Islamic values of hospitality and generosity.

“Investment in health systems is a demonstration of solidarity and burden sharing by the international community with the people of Pakistan. The international community values Pakistan’s generous support to Afghan refugees despite facing internal challenges,” Filippo Grandi said.

Dr Faisal Sultan, chief executive officer of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre appreciated the support from UNHCR for the construction of the Emergency Assessment Unit and provision of state-of-the-art equipment.

“The hospital has established itself as a centre of excellence providing comprehensive care free-of-cost to thousands of cancer patients, regardless of their ethnicity or nationality. Doors are open for all, including Afghan refugees,” he said.

UNHCR constructed the emergency assessment room and provided other medical equipment to the hospital in 2015.

“I have been associated with the Shaukat Khanum Hospital for six years, using my voice to raise awareness and lift the stigma of breast cancer so the disease can be caught early and treated. I am deeply moved by the hospital’s mission of equal treatment for all, irrespective of their ability to pay, including refugees,” he said.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Twinkle Khanna expresses displeasure on being called feminist ‘icon’

Twinkle Khanna expresses displeasure on being called feminist ‘icon’
Birthday boy Buttler puts England in command of India finale

Birthday boy Buttler puts England in command of India finale
Ariana Grande is getting blamed for ex-boyfriend Mac Miller's death

Ariana Grande is getting blamed for ex-boyfriend Mac Miller's death

Brief, angry confrontation in New York pits Nicki Minaj against Cardi B

Brief, angry confrontation in New York pits Nicki Minaj against Cardi B

Photos & Videos

Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma announces retirement

Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma announces retirement
Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'
Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use

Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use