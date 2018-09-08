Wasa proposes policy on drinking water, sanitation

LAHORE : Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) has proposed the Punjab government to approve a new and comprehensive policy for drinking water and sanitation besides establishment of Water Regulatory Authority.

Briefing the Provincial Minister for Housing Mian Mahmoodur Rashid, Wasa Managing Director said that the agency was facing multiple challenges and needed immediate solutions. He hoped that the new government would consider Wasa’s demands besides approving pending development projects.

Wasa MD said that policies such as Water & Sanitation Policy, Municipal Water Act, Water Regulatory Authority etc were needed. He said Wasa’s revenue collection was very low due to low tariff, which is almost 2litre per paisa and any increase in this tariff was frozen since 2004. He said the Punjab government gave subsidy to Wasa to meet the yearly loss but since 2015-16 the subsidy was frozen. He said other major challenges included slow decision making for institutional improvement, contractual appointments, lack of field vehicles and demand for services in non Wasa areas.

Zahid Aziz revealed that water source in Lahore is groundwater and average static water level in the city was 150ft. He revealed that water level was declining by 01 meter per year, which was a serious challenge for future. He said alternate water source is required for sustainable water supply.

Talking about distribution issues, he said present distribution network was old resulting in inadequate pressure and non revenue water. He said old and inadequate sewerage system especially in central zone of Lahore needed to be changed while sewerage system in south Lahore and Shahdara was also inadequate. He said separation of sewerage system from storm drainage system is a need of time while solution of untreated wastewater is also needed.

Mian Mahmoodur Rashid said he would support Wasa in every aspect so that the agency could be made an efficient and service-oriented organisation. The minister also suggested Wasa to introduce metering system in the city. He said he would soon meet with the chief minister and will discuss other solutions and development projects of Wasa.