Sat September 08, 2018
Pak Army has reversed Great Game: report

FBR collects Rs547 billion in tax on oil sales in FY2018

Carec to enhance Pakistan’s exports to China: ADB

PM Imran Khan’s sons visit Pakistan

Prime Minister decides to include four more ministers in federal cabinet

Ready to talk with India, says minister

BJP accuses Navjot Sidhu of pleasing Pakistan PM at the cost of India

Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar's car snatched at gun-point in Defence

Shehbaz Sharif seeks parliamentary probe into alleged vote fraud, slams gas price hike

ECP releases schedule for KPK by-elections

National

AA
Akhtar Amin
September 8, 2018

PHC vacates stay order on appointment of TMOs

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has vacated stay order about the appointment of Tehsil Municipal Officers (TMOs) across the province after dismissing a writ petition seeking cancellation of written examination by the Public Service Commission due to technical errors and paper leak.

A division bench comprising Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan and Justice Muhammad Ayub Khan dismissed the petition. It observed that the court had not seen any illegality and unfairness in the available record produced before the court.

However, the court stated in the decision that the petitioners' claim about paper leaks is factual controversy and they can agitate it in the civil court. The petition was filed by several candidates, including Yousafzai Shah, Asif and others through their lawyer Zahidullah Zahid.

During the course of hearing, the lawyer submitted that the provincial government had advertised the posts of TMOs (BPS-17) through the Public Service Commission. The test was arranged on January 31, 2018.

The lawyer informed the bench that the paper printed for the written test for the posts was leaked two hours before the test and it went viral on the social media. He contended that later the commission issued two results of the test as the first result was issued in February and the second in March.

The lawyer pointed out that in the second result, 5 to 100 marks of the candidates were increased. He added that two chances of written tests had been given to the candidates of Abbottabad region as the first test was held on January 31 and the second on February 10.

Interestingly, the lawyer pointed out that the Public Service Commission for the first time displayed the results through computerised national identity cards (CNIC), which also created doubts about nepotism and favouritism in the examination. The petitioners requested the bench to declare the written test as void. The paper printed for test of TMO vacancy was reportedly leaked.

The test was conducted under the PSC for 200 vacancies of TMOs for which around 40,000 applicants had applied. Muhammad Saeed, officer litigation for Public Service Commission, submitted before the bench that the claim of the petitioners about leak of the paper was baseless as some candidates had taken screen shots of the question paper.

However, he admitted that technical errors had occurred but that were corrected and numbers were added to all the candidates including petitioners due to the error. He said that except Asif, all other petitioners' numbers were low and they did not qualify for interview as per the merit.

About the second paper, he said that some candidates were issued wrong answer sheets and test was conducted again only for those candidates. Additional Advocate General Sikandar Shah representing the provincial government submitted that there was no evidence on record on the basis of which the petitioners claimed that the paper was leaked.

He submitted the petitioners' marks were low in the test and that was why they were trying to get it cancelled. Ijaz Sabi appeared for private candidates who had passed the test and interview and were recommended for the posts by the Public Service Commission.

He said that no illegality had taken place and the commission had recommended 35 candidates including four women for the posts of TMO. The lawyer prayed the court to dismiss the petition as the provincial government was about to issue appointment orders of the TMOs.

Twinkle Khanna expresses displeasure on being called feminist ‘icon’

Buttler underlines Test class with England rescue act

Ariana Grande is getting blamed for ex-boyfriend Mac Miller's death

Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma announces retirement

Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'

Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use

