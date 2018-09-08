Siraj for ruthless accountability to strengthen economy

GUJRANWALA: Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Senator Sirajul Haq Friday said it was impossible to overcome economic crisis without the accountability of ‘big thieves’ and bringing back their illegal wealth stashed in foreign countries.

Addressing the party workers, Siraj said the economic disparity and unjust distribution of resources had caused immense problems for the people and a ruthless accountability was required to strengthen the economy.

He said the accountability of 436 people named in the Panama leaks should have been initiated soon after the disqualification of the former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif but the NAB and the Supreme Court were still silent over it.

He said the nation wanted a quick implementation of the PTI’s election manifesto, especially creation of jobs. The JI chief said the people were expecting the country to emerge as the state of Madina as promised by Prime Minister Imran Khan but the government had raised electricity and has tariffs.

Siraj asked the government to enforce the interest free economic system as required by the Constitution.