Sat September 08, 2018
Pak Army has reversed Great Game: report
FBR collects Rs547 billion in tax on oil sales in FY2018
Carec to enhance Pakistan’s exports to China: ADB
PM Imran Khan’s sons visit Pakistan
Prime Minister decides to include four more ministers in federal cabinet

Ready to talk with India, says minister
BJP accuses Navjot Sidhu of pleasing Pakistan PM at the cost of India
Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar's car snatched at gun-point in Defence

Shehbaz Sharif seeks parliamentary probe into alleged vote fraud, slams gas price hike
ECP releases schedule for KPK by-elections

September 8, 2018

Siraj for ruthless accountability to strengthen economy

GUJRANWALA: Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Senator Sirajul Haq Friday said it was impossible to overcome economic crisis without the accountability of ‘big thieves’ and bringing back their illegal wealth stashed in foreign countries.

Addressing the party workers, Siraj said the economic disparity and unjust distribution of resources had caused immense problems for the people and a ruthless accountability was required to strengthen the economy.

He said the accountability of 436 people named in the Panama leaks should have been initiated soon after the disqualification of the former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif but the NAB and the Supreme Court were still silent over it.

He said the nation wanted a quick implementation of the PTI’s election manifesto, especially creation of jobs. The JI chief said the people were expecting the country to emerge as the state of Madina as promised by Prime Minister Imran Khan but the government had raised electricity and has tariffs.

Siraj asked the government to enforce the interest free economic system as required by the Constitution.

