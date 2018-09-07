President Alvi to seek immunity in PTV, Parliament attack case

ISLAMABAD: On becoming President Arif Alvi will seek immunity from Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in perspective of Constitution in the case pertaining to attack on Pakistan Television (PTV) and Parliament House in 2014 under the Anti-Terrorist Act (ATA).

As per media reports PTI lawyer Ali Bukhari appeared in ATC during the hearing of this case on Thursday.

Bukhari said, while talking to a private TV channel, now Dr Arif Alvi had been elected as a president he would take advantage of immunity and no criminal case can be run against him now.

He further said that ATC judge Syed Kausar Abbas Zaidi would be informed on next hearing regarding the matter.

It is to be mentioned neither any case can be registered nor proceedings of any case already registered against them can be continued in the court against the president and governor during the tenure of their office under the Article 248 of the Constitution.