Thu September 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
NAB launches inquiry against defence minister

NAB launches inquiry against defence minister
School for thought

School for thought
A people’s history

A people’s history
Delivery challenges

Delivery challenges
'A sportsman always is an optimist', says Imran Khan in meeting with Pompeo

'A sportsman always is an optimist', says Imran Khan in meeting with Pompeo
PTI govt abolishes KP Ehtesab Commission

PTI govt abolishes KP Ehtesab Commission
Major Wasif Hussain: Man who fought valiantly against 400 terrorists

Major Wasif Hussain: Man who fought valiantly against 400 terrorists
Top Punjab official tells sub-ordinates not to blow whistle

Top Punjab official tells sub-ordinates not to blow whistle
Pakistan could be world’s 5th largest 'nuclear weapon state' by 2025

Pakistan could be world’s 5th largest 'nuclear weapon state' by 2025
Farooq Sattar says he’s consulting close aides over joining PTI

Farooq Sattar says he’s consulting close aides over joining PTI

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Fallen trees decaying due to ban: Govt asked to allow sale of timber

DIR: Thousands of feet of precious deodar and other windfall trees in various forests in Upper Dir are decaying due to ban on transferring them to timer markets.

The fallen trees mostly deodar have been lying since long in various forests including Kumrat, Thal, Lamoti, Jandray, Kalkot, Barikot, Gawaldi and Doog Dara. The owners and contractors are not allowed to transport the trees to the timber markets due to the ban.

The federal government imposed the ban on cutting of forests in 1992.

Since then thousands feet of precious trees have destroyed and the remaining are going to decay in forests.

The residents said the fallen trees prevented the growth of young saplings. They said the ban on lifting the windfall trees was causing huge loss.

The owners and contractors said that they had to face loss worth billions of rupees because the timber was decaying.

They asked the government to allow them to transport the wood to the timber markets.

They said they would face more losses if the government did not allow them to take

the windfall trees to the markets.

Sources in the Forest Department said the government could earn revenue worth billions of rupees if the timber was allowed to be transported to the timber markets.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Sindh Governor House to be opened for public from tomorrow

Sindh Governor House to be opened for public from tomorrow
Dilip Kumar suffering from mild pneumonia, wife Saira Banu updates

Dilip Kumar suffering from mild pneumonia, wife Saira Banu updates
Meera defends Ali Saleem, says he's innocent

Meera defends Ali Saleem, says he's innocent

Shahid Kapoor, wife Mira blessed with a baby boy

Shahid Kapoor, wife Mira blessed with a baby boy

Photos & Videos

Shahid Kapoor, wife Mira blessed with a baby boy

Shahid Kapoor, wife Mira blessed with a baby boy
'Pakistan's tree revolution' becomes global inspiration

'Pakistan's tree revolution' becomes global inspiration

Mahira Khan's heart-warming visit to an Afghan refugee camp

Mahira Khan's heart-warming visit to an Afghan refugee camp
Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi

Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi