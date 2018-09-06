Fallen trees decaying due to ban: Govt asked to allow sale of timber

DIR: Thousands of feet of precious deodar and other windfall trees in various forests in Upper Dir are decaying due to ban on transferring them to timer markets.

The fallen trees mostly deodar have been lying since long in various forests including Kumrat, Thal, Lamoti, Jandray, Kalkot, Barikot, Gawaldi and Doog Dara. The owners and contractors are not allowed to transport the trees to the timber markets due to the ban.

The federal government imposed the ban on cutting of forests in 1992.

Since then thousands feet of precious trees have destroyed and the remaining are going to decay in forests.

The residents said the fallen trees prevented the growth of young saplings. They said the ban on lifting the windfall trees was causing huge loss.

The owners and contractors said that they had to face loss worth billions of rupees because the timber was decaying.

They asked the government to allow them to transport the wood to the timber markets.

They said they would face more losses if the government did not allow them to take

the windfall trees to the markets.

Sources in the Forest Department said the government could earn revenue worth billions of rupees if the timber was allowed to be transported to the timber markets.