Thu September 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pak-US diplomatic stalemate broken

Pak-US diplomatic stalemate broken
Imran Khan’s govt decides to abolish PM’s laptop, other schemes

Imran Khan’s govt decides to abolish PM’s laptop, other schemes
Iran says to go beyond previous enrichment if deal fails

Iran says to go beyond previous enrichment if deal fails
Trump says he did not discuss assassinating Syria's Assad

Trump says he did not discuss assassinating Syria's Assad
Trump envoys to press India on Russian missiles, Iran oil

Trump envoys to press India on Russian missiles, Iran oil
Cabinet okays task forces to improve education, bring back looted money

Cabinet okays task forces to improve education, bring back looted money
NAB launches inquiry against defence minister

NAB launches inquiry against defence minister
PM Imran pays rich tributes to martyrs, Ghazis on Defence Day

PM Imran pays rich tributes to martyrs, Ghazis on Defence Day
Atif R. Mian's appointment: Moment of truth for Imran Khan

Atif R. Mian's appointment: Moment of truth for Imran Khan

About 100 people fall ill on Emirates flight to New York: CDC

About 100 people fall ill on Emirates flight to New York: CDC

Islamabad

KI
Khalid Iqbal
September 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Cantt registry branch ‘moharar’ declared guilty

Rawalpindi: After 50 days of inquiry, Assistant Commissioner (Headquarters) Ashar Iqbal Khan has declared Cantonment Registry Branch ‘moharar’, Muhammad Arshad, ‘guilty’ on corruption charges.

Two months back, deputy commissioner, Rawalpindi Umar Jhangir had taken action against corrupt officials of the revenue department and suspended Cantonment Registry Branch ‘moharar’ Muhammad Arshad. He had also appointed Assistant Commissioner (Headquarters) Ashar Iqbal Khan as an inquiry officer in the case.

The deputy commissioner had taken all revenue record of Cantonment Registry Branch into his custody and ordered the inquiry against Muhammad Arshad who had been working at the same seat for the last of 10 years.

Assistant Commissioner (Headquarters) Ashar Iqbal Khan told ‘The News’ that he completed inquiry of Cantonment Registry Branch and found serious flaws in the revenue record. He said that Cantonment Registry Branch ‘moharar’, Muhammad Arshad was found guilty in the inquiry. “There are some serious flaws which were intentionally committed by the officials of Cantonment Registry Branch in the revenue record,” he added. He said that he will also summon Cantonment Registry Branch Sub-Registrar Mehar Ghulam Abbas in this case if the need arises.

He said that Cantonment Registry Branch ‘moharar’ Muhammad Arshad recorded his statement in this case. “I will send my report to higher authority to take further action against ‘moharar’ Muhammad Arshad,” he added. The higher authority had imposed charges of corruption, misconduct and absence of duty against ‘moharar’ Muhammad Arshad.

It is worth mentioning here that deputy commissioner (DC), Rawalpindi had also transferred Sub-Registrar Cantonment Registry Branch Mehar Ghulam Abbas. Now, Mehar Ghulam Abbas is posted as Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Special Magistrate.

The reliable sources said that local government has sent this case to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) because former Cantonment Registry Branch ‘Moharir’ was involved in corruption and inflicted loss of millions of rupees to the government. He issued dozens of bogus registries after taking ‘bribes’. “The Sub-Registrar Mehar Ghulam Abbas was also involved with him,” the sources said.

The sources also said that former ‘moharir’ was not providing old record of revenue department despite several reminders.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

‘Salaam hai tum ko mulk k rakhwalon’: A beautiful tribute to PAF martrys

‘Salaam hai tum ko mulk k rakhwalon’: A beautiful tribute to PAF martrys
I’m a fighter and will keep fighting, says Hafeez

I’m a fighter and will keep fighting, says Hafeez
Sonali Bendre continues to look beautiful during her battle against cancer

Sonali Bendre continues to look beautiful during her battle against cancer
Amir Khan all set to take on Colombian Samuel Vargas

Amir Khan all set to take on Colombian Samuel Vargas

Photos & Videos

Legendary Dilip Kumar gets hospitalized again

Legendary Dilip Kumar gets hospitalized again
Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi

Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi
Owe my success to Salman Khan, his father Salim: Shah Rukh Khan

Owe my success to Salman Khan, his father Salim: Shah Rukh Khan
Ranveer Singh calls out citizen for rash driving who claimed actor abused him

Ranveer Singh calls out citizen for rash driving who claimed actor abused him