Afshan returns home after playing Australia league

KARACHI: Pakistan’s forward Afshan Noreen has returned to the country after participation in the Australian women’s hockey league. Pakistan women hockey official Parveen Gill received her at Lahore airport.

Afshan played for Queensland-based Cairns Hockey Club in Australia. She had signed a three-month contract with the club. She played an important role as forward in the success of her club, sources said.

Pakistan goalkeeper Rushna Khan last year became the country’s first female hockey player to be signed by Sydney-based St George Randwick Hockey Club for six months.