Thu September 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pak-US diplomatic stalemate broken

Pak-US diplomatic stalemate broken
Imran Khan’s govt decides to abolish PM’s laptop, other schemes

Imran Khan’s govt decides to abolish PM’s laptop, other schemes
Iran says to go beyond previous enrichment if deal fails

Iran says to go beyond previous enrichment if deal fails
Trump says he did not discuss assassinating Syria's Assad

Trump says he did not discuss assassinating Syria's Assad
Trump envoys to press India on Russian missiles, Iran oil

Trump envoys to press India on Russian missiles, Iran oil
Cabinet okays task forces to improve education, bring back looted money

Cabinet okays task forces to improve education, bring back looted money
NAB launches inquiry against defence minister

NAB launches inquiry against defence minister
PM Imran pays rich tributes to martyrs, Ghazis on Defence Day

PM Imran pays rich tributes to martyrs, Ghazis on Defence Day
Atif R. Mian's appointment: Moment of truth for Imran Khan

Atif R. Mian's appointment: Moment of truth for Imran Khan

About 100 people fall ill on Emirates flight to New York: CDC

About 100 people fall ill on Emirates flight to New York: CDC

World

AFP
September 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

‘Zero’ evidence Syrian rebels will use chemical weapons: Mattis

NEW DELHI: The Pentagon has seen "zero" evidence to suggest that opposition groups in Syria’s Idlib province could use chemical weapons, US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis said on Wednesday, despite Russian claims to the contrary.

Speaking to reporters as he headed for talks in New Delhi on Thursday, Mattis rebuffed suggestions that the US may facilitate a chemical attack, then blame Russia and the Syrian regime and use this as a pretext for air strikes.

The US military has already twice conducted strikes against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s regime following two alleged chemical weapons attacks, most recently in mid-April with French and British help.

"We have zero intelligence that shows the opposition has any chemical capability," Mattis said. "We have made very clear that by putting out innuendo that somehow any chemical weapon use coming up in the future could be ascribed to the opposition, well ... we cannot see anything that indicates the opposition has that capability."

Among the Russian reports, the Sputnik state news outlet said the Russian defence ministry claimed militants from the Tahrir al-Sham group were getting reading to stage a "provocation" and had kidnapped 44 children for use in a "false-flag" attack.

Mattis would not say if the Pentagon was seeing any signs the Syrian regime might be preparing to use chemical weapons in Idlib. "I would prefer not to answer that right now," he said. "We are very alert." On Monday President Donald Trump warned Assad against "recklessly" attacking Idlib.

Seized from government forces in 2015, Idlib and adjacent areas form the last major chunk of territory still in rebel hands. The Syrian military has been deploying reinforcements to the zone for more than a month. Russia, which on Tuesday conducted air strikes in the region, has stepped up its war rhetoric ahead of an anticipated government offensive. Mattis on Thursday is meeting with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Delhi for talks with their Indian counterparts on a range of defence and trade issues.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

‘Salaam hai tum ko mulk k rakhwalon’: A beautiful tribute to PAF martrys

‘Salaam hai tum ko mulk k rakhwalon’: A beautiful tribute to PAF martrys
I’m a fighter and will keep fighting, says Hafeez

I’m a fighter and will keep fighting, says Hafeez
Sonali Bendre continues to look beautiful during her battle against cancer

Sonali Bendre continues to look beautiful during her battle against cancer
Amir Khan all set to take on Colombian Samuel Vargas

Amir Khan all set to take on Colombian Samuel Vargas

Photos & Videos

Legendary Dilip Kumar gets hospitalized again

Legendary Dilip Kumar gets hospitalized again
Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi

Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi
Owe my success to Salman Khan, his father Salim: Shah Rukh Khan

Owe my success to Salman Khan, his father Salim: Shah Rukh Khan
Ranveer Singh calls out citizen for rash driving who claimed actor abused him

Ranveer Singh calls out citizen for rash driving who claimed actor abused him