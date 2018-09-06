Fake degree

The most effective way to destroy a country is to pollute its education system. For a country like Pakistan, founded by men of intellect and integrity, it is shameful to earn notoriety for housing an organisation, which managed to sell fake degrees for almost a decade.

It is disappointing to see fake PhD degree holders, instead of being shamed and imprisoned, holding prestigious public offices. We, as a nation, need to evaluate ourselves and determine what has led to our moral and ethical degeneration.

Malik Tariq Ali

Lahore