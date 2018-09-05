Five booked for demanding extortion from transport company manager

FAISALABAD: Sargodha Road police on Tuesday booked five people on the charge of threatening a man and demanding Rs 500,000 extortion from him.On the complaint of a transport company manager Mazhar Ali, the police registered the case against Adil Shaukat, Asad Awan and their three accomplices under sections 386/506, 148/149 PPC and Section 7-ATC. The complainant had paid Rs 100,000 extortion to the accused but they were demanding more money from him. The police have started investigation.

Dr Zafar appointed UAF Pro-VC: The governor/ Chancellor on Tuesday appointed Prof Dr Zafar Iqbal, Dean Faculty of Veterinary Sciences, as Pro-Vice-Chancellor of the University of Agriculture, Faisalabad, for three years. Dr Zafar has received 11 awards, including Civil Award (president’s medal for technology), Best University Teacher Award and gold medal from the Pakistan Academy of Science. He was awarded the Research Productivity Allowance from the Pakistan Council for Science from 2008 to 2015. He was also awarded the PAS Gold Medal 2008 in the field of agriculture by the Pakistan Academy of Science. He got the post-doctoral fellowship in the Molecular Biology from the Ohio State University Columbus, USA, and PhD in Parasitology from the UAF in 1991. He is a supervisor of 15 PhDs and co-supervisor of 12 doctors of philosophy. He has written four books and published five chapters in foreign books.