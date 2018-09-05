Nawaz should be asked why he never sat in opposition: Zardari

ISLAMABAD: The former president and the PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday came down hard on the PML-N over his criticism and said Nawaz Sharif should be asked why he never sat in the opposition.

As the former president entered the Parliament House to cast vote in the presidential election, journalists gathered around him and questioned about the criticism of the PML-N and accusations about breaking the opposition alliance. In response, Asif Zardari expressed his surprise and countered the question by saying, “Did I divide the opposition? Ask Nawaz Sharif why he never sat on the opposition benches.” When a journalist questioned whether Prime Minister Imran Khan should meet the US Secretary of State, Zardari said the prime minister should meet him.

Meanwhile, the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said in a brief chat with journalists that the PML-N has refused to go with democracy. “We made all out efforts to keep the opposition united,” he said. Bilawal said Asif Zardari has not divided the opposition. “Maulana Fazlur Rehman contacted the opposition on the desire of Asif Zardari,” he said. The PPP chairman said there are no two opinion on the candidature of Aitzaz Ahsan as he is the best among all candidates. “Aitzaz has given many sacrifices for the PPP,” he said. Bilawal said the PPP will further strengthen the parliament.

Bilawal also felicitated Arif Alvi on his election as the president and expressed the hope that, rising above partisan politics, he will act as the head of state and symbol of the Federation in accordance with the letter and spirit of the Constitution. “The PPP, while felicitating the president-elect, will also keep an eye on how he conducts himself in the Presidency,” he said.

He asked the president-elect to restore the legitimacy of the parliament by setting up a parliamentary committee on election rigging.

The PPP chairman reminded the president-elect that the call for forensic audit of all forms 45 uploaded by the Election Commission of Pakistan on its website, and investigations into the failure of the Result Transmission System cannot be avoided any longer.