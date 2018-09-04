Tue September 04, 2018
September 4, 2018

An autonomous department

The conservation and management of wildlife in Pakistan has received little attention from the authorities concerned. We need to improve the institutional setup and job structure of wildlife departments at both provincial and federal levels. It should have its own independent administration, hierarchy and resources. Wildlife species of the country from the deep sea such as marine species of cetaceans, turtles and sharks through freshwater turtles and dolphins, terrestrial fauna like ungulates, carnivores and birds to endemic geckos and frogs require serious conservation and management efforts.

It is important that the authorities recognise the significance of wildlife and appreciate the need of a wise use of wild resources through inception of a federal wildlife management institute; reforms and empowerment of existing bodies such as NCCW (National Council for the Conservation of Wildlife) and ZSD (Zoological Survey Department) and country-wide surveys to determine current status of various wildlife species, particularly threatened and endemic species. In addition, the custodianship of wildlife husbandry initiatives; strengthening of academic and research institutes; connectivity of research, academia and wildlife departments; creating jobs for wildlife graduates; training and capacity building of wildlife staff and establishment of network to curb illegal wildlife trade are also important for the department’s growth.

Muhammad Rais

Rawalpindi

