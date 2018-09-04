Tue September 04, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 4, 2018

Share

Kukikhels seek return of TDPs

BARA: A grand jirga of the Kukikhel elders in Khyber district on Monday asked the government to resolve issues confronting the tribe forthwith.

The jirga of several sub-sections of Kukikhel tribe was held in Jamrud tehsil of Khyber district, which was presided over by Malik Naseer Ahmad Kukikhel.

Malik Ahmad Shah, Barkat Katiakhel, Yousaf Mandukhel, Shahmilat Khan Sikandarkhel and other elders attended the jirga. Speaking on the occasion, Malik Naseer said that the Kukikhel tribe was shifted to Peshawar and other areas from Rajgal in Tirah valley when the security forces carried out operations against the militants in 2011.

“We have been staying in tents and rented houses and suffered a lot due non-cooperation of the authorities concerned,” Malik Naseer said. He said that the Kukikhel tribe would launch protest movement against the responsible authorities soon.

Malik Naseer said that the government should announce date for return of Kukikhel TDPs as soon as possible.

“Forest of the Kukikhel has been cutting by timber mafia in Rajgal and other areas,” said another elder Malik Ahmad Shah, adding, that the government should take action and arrest those involved in forest cutting. He said that the tribal people appreciated the government efforts for abolishing the Frontier Crimes regulation (FCR) and hope the government should focus on development projects in affected areas.

