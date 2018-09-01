Sacrilegious sketches issue: JUI-S chief hails Pakistan, Turkey’s role

NOWSHERA: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Sami (JUI-S) chief Maulana Samiul Haq said on Friday that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan played a vital role in cancelling the planned exhibition of the sacrilegious sketches in the Netherlands.

He said this while addressing a protest rally taken out against the planned exhibition of the sacrilegious sketches in the Netherlands.

“Cancelling the planned exhibition of the sacrilegious sketches is an achievement of the Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi,” Samiul Haq pointed out.

The blasphemous sketches had not only hurt the feelings of the Muslims but it was declaration of war against the 10 billion Muslims and their rulers across the world.

The JUI-S head urged the Muslim countries to stand united against the western forces and record their protest in the United Nations against the Netherlands.