Sat September 01, 2018
When breaches of diplomatic protocol become norm, trouble beckons
War to the knife
Remember the missing
Exercising for peace
PTI leaders get tickets for close relatives to contest by-polls
India accepts Pak objections to Pakal Dul, Kalnai projects
Justice Tahira sworn in as first woman chief justice of a Pakistani high court
'Pakistan first country to map crops via satellite'
Dutch company plans steel plant in Karachi
Can @GovtOfPunjab twitter account still be recovered?

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 1, 2018

Sacrilegious sketches issue: JUI-S chief hails Pakistan, Turkey’s role

NOWSHERA: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Sami (JUI-S) chief Maulana Samiul Haq said on Friday that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan played a vital role in cancelling the planned exhibition of the sacrilegious sketches in the Netherlands.

He said this while addressing a protest rally taken out against the planned exhibition of the sacrilegious sketches in the Netherlands.

“Cancelling the planned exhibition of the sacrilegious sketches is an achievement of the Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi,” Samiul Haq pointed out.

The blasphemous sketches had not only hurt the feelings of the Muslims but it was declaration of war against the 10 billion Muslims and their rulers across the world.

The JUI-S head urged the Muslim countries to stand united against the western forces and record their protest in the United Nations against the Netherlands.

