Sat September 01, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
When breaches of diplomatic protocol become norm, trouble beckons

When breaches of diplomatic protocol become norm, trouble beckons
Imran asks for 90 days before govt is judged

Imran asks for 90 days before govt is judged
Imran Khan’s govt cuts petrol, diesel prices

Imran Khan’s govt cuts petrol, diesel prices
Money laundering case: Zardari obtains interim bail

Money laundering case: Zardari obtains interim bail
Overseas Pakistanis get right to vote after long struggle

Overseas Pakistanis get right to vote after long struggle
Pakistan fish exports up 27.94pc, netting $451.026 million in FY18

Pakistan fish exports up 27.94pc, netting $451.026 million in FY18
India accepts Pak objections to Pakal Dul, Kalnai projects

India accepts Pak objections to Pakal Dul, Kalnai projects
PPP workers are my eyes and ears: Bilawal

PPP workers are my eyes and ears: Bilawal
Dutch company plans steel plant in Karachi

Dutch company plans steel plant in Karachi
Can @GovtOfPunjab twitter account still be recovered?

Can @GovtOfPunjab twitter account still be recovered?

Sports

P
PPI
September 1, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Bench lost the game against Japan: Shahnaz

KARACHI: Former Pakistan Olympian Shahnaz Sheikh has said it was actually the bench that lost the match to Japan in the Asian Games semi-final on Thursday in Jakarta.

“The body language of the players was disappointing as the bench failed to guide them during the match against Japan,” the former Pakistan coach told PPI.

He said that when Japan took lead and marked each of the Green-shirts, the coach should have asked the team to slow down their pace in order to entice Japan to break their defence and attack.

“But unfortunately the players were not guided well from the bench. They played haphazardly when they should have regrouped and slowed down the pace and entice the Japanese to come out of their defence and then find their way into the goal,” he said.

Shahnaz further said that Japan must be praised for their brilliant game and that the former Asian minnows had been improving their game consistently for some years, while Pakistan went downhill with every year passing.

Former Olympian Naveed Alam also criticised the team management for not playing the team properly. He said that it was a blunder to use defenders as forwards.

“Abu Bakar and Junaid Manzoor have always played as defenders, but they were played as forwards during the Asian Games. It was ridiculous,” Naveed said. “This was the best chance for us to qualify for Tokyo Olympics 2020,” he said.

“We missed a great chance. Had we won everything would have rolled straight for the game of hockey in Pakistan,” he said. He further said that the pool of players had not been expanded. “The same players were fielded who have been representing Pakistan for seven to eight years. The federation only invests in the senior team. It has done nothing to enhance the pool of young players,” he said.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Juhi Chawla in Karachi

Juhi Chawla in Karachi
Nadal survives Russian threat to advance at US Open

Nadal survives Russian threat to advance at US Open
Chris Hemsworth to go to India for Netflix debut ‘Dhaka’

Chris Hemsworth to go to India for Netflix debut ‘Dhaka’
He never wanted to work under a woman: Kangana Ranaut on Sonu Sood's exit from 'Manikarnika'

He never wanted to work under a woman: Kangana Ranaut on Sonu Sood's exit from 'Manikarnika'

Photos & Videos

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time
He never wanted to work under a woman: Kangana Ranaut on Sonu Sood's exit from 'Manikarnika'

He never wanted to work under a woman: Kangana Ranaut on Sonu Sood's exit from 'Manikarnika'

Chris Hemsworth to go to India for Netflix debut ‘Dhaka’

Chris Hemsworth to go to India for Netflix debut ‘Dhaka’
This 1 million Lego pieces' Bugatti Chiron stuns all!

This 1 million Lego pieces' Bugatti Chiron stuns all!