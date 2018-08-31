PCB selectors name 18for Asia Cup

LAHORE: The national selection committee, headed by Inzamamul Haq, after consultations with captain and the head coach has announced 18 players for the camp for Asia Cup. The camp will be held from September 3 to September 10 at the Gaddafi Stadium. The players will undergo fitness tests on September 3.

The selected players are: Fakhar Zaman, Imamul Haq, Shan Masood, M Hafeez, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Haris Sohail, Sarfraz Ahmed, Shadab Khan, M Nawaz, Imad Wasim, Hassan Ali, Usman Khan Shanwari, M Amir, Junaid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Faheem Ashraf.