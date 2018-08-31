Fri August 31, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
US gives Pakistan Imran-Pompeo phone call recording

US gives Pakistan Imran-Pompeo phone call recording
Canada, US push toward NAFTA deal by Friday

Canada, US push toward NAFTA deal by Friday
Iranian foreign minister arrives on two-day visit

Iranian foreign minister arrives on two-day visit
Toronto mall evacuated after gunshots: police

Toronto mall evacuated after gunshots: police
PM promises all required resources to armed forces

PM promises all required resources to armed forces
Pakistani man in court over ´plot´ to kill Dutch populist Wilders

Pakistani man in court over ´plot´ to kill Dutch populist Wilders
Punjab information minister apologises for his obscene remarks about Nargis

Punjab information minister apologises for his obscene remarks about Nargis
US wants to give Imran space to improve ties with India

US wants to give Imran space to improve ties with India
Indus Waters Treaty: India rejects Pakistan’s stance on Chenab River projects

Indus Waters Treaty: India rejects Pakistan’s stance on Chenab River projects
ECP asks overseas Pakistanis for registration by 15th Sept to cast vote in by-elections

ECP asks overseas Pakistanis for registration by 15th Sept to cast vote in by-elections

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 31, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PTI’s rule termed continuation of status quo

MULTAN: The People's Lawyers Forum (PLF) has termed the rule of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf continuation of status quo as the austerity measures of the government has badly been exposed by Prime Minister Imran Khan’s using the chopper for commuting between Bani Gala and the PM Secretariat. The PLF has warned the government against increasing the utility prices in future. Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, PLF south Punjab president Sheikh Ghiasul Haq said the PTI government had planned to increase gas prices by 80 percent to meet the deficit in the coming days.

Similarly, the PTI government has planned to increase petroleum prices for more than Rs3 per litre. Any increase in prices would directly hit the common person. Pakistan People's Party and the PLF will jointly protest against this possible POL price hike, he announced.

He said the national exchequer was being spent on luxurious chopper flights and each trip from Prime Minister House to Bani Gala costs Rs3,70,000. He alleged Prime Minister Imran Khan had brought change in his lifestyle instead of the country.

Haq said the PTI ministers and the Punjab chief minister were enjoying extraordinary protocol. He said neither gas nor petroleum prices had been slashed. He said the party was playing politics in the name of creating the Seraiki province. The PTI had declared creation of province in the first 100 days of taking over the government offices. “Now the PTI has taken a U-turn, claiming the party has lacked one-third majority in the assemblies. The PTI is considering setting up an administrative secretariat instead of creating a separate province and this arrangement would never be acceptable,” he added.

The PPP government had constituted the Province Commission in 2012, headed by Senator Farhatullah Babar. The commission had recommended the new province name as “Bahawalpur Janoobi Punjab” with 11 districts of Multan, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan divisions and Mianwali and Bhakkar districts to be included in the new province.

The Saraiki region witnessed poor development in the past decades, which increased backwardness in the region. The Multan district stands at number four and Rahimyar Khan at number six in terms of development in 1970. However, the poor development indicators show sluggish trends as Multan stands at 13 and Rahimyar Khan at 16 in 2011 after 41 years of developmental history, he said.

The PLF leader said that the PPP was the only party which was committed to the creating a separate province and would soon launch a campaign in this regard.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Pakistan out of the Asian Games hockey final as Japan wins 1-0

Pakistan out of the Asian Games hockey final as Japan wins 1-0
Federer, Djokovic through as storm rages over umpire´s Kyrgios pep-talk

Federer, Djokovic through as storm rages over umpire´s Kyrgios pep-talk
Karan Johar thinks Ranbir Kapoor will make the best husband in the world!

Karan Johar thinks Ranbir Kapoor will make the best husband in the world!

Ronaldo set for Old Trafford return with Juventus in Champions League

Ronaldo set for Old Trafford return with Juventus in Champions League

Photos & Videos

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time
Has Ed Sheeran secretly tied the knot with fiancée Cherry Seaborn?

Has Ed Sheeran secretly tied the knot with fiancée Cherry Seaborn?
Nawazuddin Siddiqui did film 'Manto' for Re.1, others for free

Nawazuddin Siddiqui did film 'Manto' for Re.1, others for free
Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response

Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response