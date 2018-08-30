Thu August 30, 2018
Agencies
August 30, 2018

Windies drop Smith for India Tests

BRIDGETOWN: Windies have left out 36-year-old Devon Smith from a 15-member squad picked to take on India in the two-match Test series starting October 4. Sunil Ambris has been recalled to the outfit at the expense of Smith, who had returned after three years for the Sri Lanka Tests.

Smith scored two fifties in the nine innings he played on return, but in five of the other seven appearances, he could manage single-digit scores only. Smith’s axing would mean that the Windies would return to the opening duo of Kieran Powell and Kraigg Brathwaite.

Ambris, who usually bats in the lower middle-order, will look to continue his good form from the ‘A’ series where he scored a hundred against the Indian outfit. However on the international scene, he experienced an unceremonious start, getting dismissed hit wicket before retiring hurt in his second and last encounter. Windies also brought back young fast bowler Alzarri Joseph, who last played in England last year, while Jomel Warrican arrives to reinforce the spin department, one that has heavily relied on Devendra Bishoo.

Courtney Browne, chairman of selectors, congratulated the team on their recent success in the Test series against Bangladesh. “The panel congratulates Jason Holder and his team on the excellent performance against Bangladesh.

Windies’ tour to India begins with two Tests, followed by five ODIs and three T20Is.Squad: Jason Holder (c), Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Kraigg Brathwaite, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Jahmar Hamilton, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Keemo Paul, Kieran Powell, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican.

