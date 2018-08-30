VC takes notice of marks deduction

Lahore: Punjab University Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad has taken notice of reducing the marks of the subjects of Islamic Studies and Pakistan Studies for introducing new subject of Tolerance and Human Rights in BA/BSc examinations from the next year.

A PU spokesperson said the previous administration had recommended reducing Islamic Studies marks from 60 to 40 and Pakistan Studies marks from 40 to 30 to accommodate new compulsory subject of Tolerance and Human Rights with 30 marks, thus distributing 100 numbers to three subjects. He said the VC has taken notice of the issue and directed the officials concerned to place it before the meeting of academic council and other relevant forums for reconsideration. The VC has further directed that the marks of both the subjects would remain the same as per previous division of the marks, he added.