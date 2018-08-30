NAB arrests man over corruption charges

The National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) Karachi chapter has arrested a person involved in millions of rupees’ embezzlement.

A spokesman said NAB personnel arrested Allah Dino Bhayo on the basis of a secret transaction report forwarded by Financial Monitoring Unit. An inquiry was authorised by the competent authority against Allah Dino Bhayo and others.

The secret transaction report was generated on the basis of unusual transactions in the accounts of the accused person by different contractors of Shikarpur. Bhayo in connivance with contractors and representatives of the works & services department deposited a huge amount in these accounts.

According to NAB spokesman, the accused person caused losses to the tune of Rs55 million to the national exchequer. Bhayo failed to provide any lawful justification of the amount deposited in his accounts. He was produced before an accountability court in Karachi for physical remand and the accountability court granted 13 days’ remand. Further investigations are under way.