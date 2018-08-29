Wed August 29, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Imran Khan builds an excellent team of bureaucrats

Imran Khan builds an excellent team of bureaucrats
The elusive climate change strategy

The elusive climate change strategy
Are dams the right choice?

Are dams the right choice?
European intellectuals and the East

European intellectuals and the East
Dear Imran Khan, use a helicopter as you may please

Dear Imran Khan, use a helicopter as you may please
Maneka-DPO Pakpattan call recording surfaces

Maneka-DPO Pakpattan call recording surfaces
Aamir Liaquat quits PTI’s WhatsApp group

Aamir Liaquat quits PTI’s WhatsApp group
Imran Khan to skip UN session to focus on Pakistan economy

Imran Khan to skip UN session to focus on Pakistan economy
How to create 10 million jobs

How to create 10 million jobs
NAB questions PM Imran Khan’s close aide

NAB questions PM Imran Khan’s close aide

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 29, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Shahbaz condoles death of Ahmad Saeed Kirmani

ISLAMABAD: President Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) and former Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif paid rich tribute to the services of Pakistan Movement veteran and close associate of Father of Nation Syed Ahmad Saeed Kirmani Advocate who passed away in Lahore early this week after protected illness.

He said that Ahmad Saeed Kirmani was symbol of loyalty with the Quaid-e-Azam and Pakistan who struggled for creation of the country and later lived for its solidarity and strength.

Shahbaz Sharif visited residence of Senator Dr. Syed Asif Saeed Kirmani in Lahore who is the only son of the late leader. Shahbaz Sharif offered fateha for the departed soul and expressed his profound grief on the demise of the elderly figure.

Former Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, former federal ministers Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Rana Tanveer Hussain and former Senior Minister Punjab Rana Sanaullah Khan MNA also accompanied the President of the PML-N on the occasion. The leaders of the party termed the death of Ahmad Saeed Kirmani a great loss to the nation and national politics who preached and worked for tolerance and decency. His death has created huge gap in the politics that would not be filled soon and so easily, they said.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Dear Imran Khan, use a helicopter as you may please

Dear Imran Khan, use a helicopter as you may please
Is Trump using Twitter excessively?

Is Trump using Twitter excessively?
Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response

Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response

Mahesh Bhatt geared up for acting debut

Mahesh Bhatt geared up for acting debut

Photos & Videos

Game of thrones Season 8: All you wanted to know!

Game of thrones Season 8: All you wanted to know!
Mahesh Bhatt opens up about Alia-Ranbir marriage buzz

Mahesh Bhatt opens up about Alia-Ranbir marriage buzz

Manto celebrates good, sensitive men, reveals Nandita Das

Manto celebrates good, sensitive men, reveals Nandita Das

Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response

Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response