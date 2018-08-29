Man, wife injured in accident

DASKA: A man and his wife sustained injuries in a road accident in the area of Sadr police on Tuesday. Bilal Ahmed and his wife were moving in a car towards Sialkot and near Rajokey village their vehicle hit a tree. As a result, they suffered injuries and were shifted to the Civil Hospital. The police are investigating.

CASH, VALUABLES SNATCHED: Locals were deprived of cash, valuables and two motorcycles in the area of Satra police on Tuesday. Hafeez Ahmed was heading home when two bandits intercepted him and deprived him of cash, a cell phone and his motorcycle. Imtiaz of city area had parked his motorcycle outside his house and entered the house. When he came back he found it missing.