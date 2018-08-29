Punjab Sports Minister Rai Taimoor visits National Hockey Stadium

LAHORE: Punjab Sports Minister Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti visited Punjab Football Stadium and Sports Board Punjab offices at National Hockey Stadium on Tuesday for the first time after assuming his office as provincial sports minister.

Secretary Sports Punjab Ayub Chaudhry and Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Aamir Jan accorded a warm welcome to news Punjab Sports Minister.Punjab Sports Minister Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti also had meetings with Secretary Sports Punjab Ayub Chaudhry and Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Aamir Jan.

Talking on this occasion, Provincial Sports Minister Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said Punjab govt will utmost importance to sports activities as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said all the talented young players of the province will be given equal opportunities to show their true sports abilities.