Two target killers among five suspects held

The Sindh Rangers arrested five suspects, including target killers, in targeted operations across the city on Monday.

According to a spokesperson, the soldiers conducted targeted raids in Risala and Kalakot from where they arrested two target killers and shifted them to the headquarters for interrogation.

They were identified as Qasim Ali alias Kashif Baba, who belongs to the Muttahida Quami Movement-London, and Mohammad Ibrahim alias Daal Fry, who belongs to the Ghulam Patni gang Both the suspects are believed to be involved in a number of target killing cases.

The Rangers also conducted a raid in Liaquatabad from where they arrested two suspected extortionists. They were later identified as Mohammad Raziq, who would extort money from citizens, pretending to be a Rangers officer named Major Jawaad, while the other was identified as Zeeshan who also extorted money from citizens pretending to be a Rangers inspector.

Separate raids were also conducted in Khokhrapar from where they arrested Nadeem Ahmed, who was wanted in a number of robberies. Weapons and stolen items were recovered from the possession of all the detained suspects and they were later handed over to the police for legal action.