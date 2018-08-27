Peshawar, Karachi Blues to vie for Under 19 crown

RAWALPINDI: Peshawar and Karachi Blues qualified for the final of the Inter-Region U19 One-Day Cricket Tournament after registering comfortable wins in low-scoring semi-finals on Sunday.

Izhar Ahmed claimed five wickets at the Pindi Cricket Stadium to guide Peshawar to a 28-run win against Islamabad while Karachi Blues beat Fata by 56 runs at the Mirpur Cricket Stadium.

Islamabad won the toss and elected to field first in a match that was reduced to a 38-overs-a-side affair because of wet conditions. Peshawar scored 174 for the loss of seven wickets in 38 overs. Aamir Azmat was their top run-getter with a fine half century. His steady knock of 61 came off 91 balls and included four sixes and two fours.

Muhammad Mohsin (31) and Awais Ali Shah (27) also batted well. Uzair Waheed took three wickets for 28 runs and Muhammad Musa had figures of 2-31.

Islamabad, in reply, were bowled out for 146 in 36.5 overs. Jawad Ahmed (44) and Zahid Iqbal (37) tried their best to take their team home but fell short. Izhar Ahmed was the pick of the Peshawar bowlers. He ran through Islamabad’s batting to finish with impressive figures of 5-20. Karachi Blues struggled after being asked to bat first and managed just 165 all out in 49.1 overs in Mirpur. Nadir Shah top-scored with an unbeaten 29 while Saif Ali (24), Anus Ilyas (23) and Ghazi Nasir (21) made healthy contributions.

Muhammad Waseem and Said Nazir bagged three wickets each for 31 and 37 runs, respectively. Karachi Blues’ total did not seem to be enough but their bowlers, led by Khafidun Nabi, ensured that their team make it to the final.

Khafid took five wickets for 20 runs and Tariq Khan had 3-31 as Fata were bowled out for just 109 in 38 overs. M Aftab Alam and Junaid Ahmed led Fata’s scorers with contributions of 33 and 25 runs, respectively.

Scores in brief: At Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi: Peshawar 174-7 in 38 overs (Aamir Azmat 61, Muhammad Mohsin 31, Awais Ali Shah 27; Uzair Waheed 3-28, Muhammad Musa 2-31). Islamabad 146 all out in 36.5 overs (Jawad Ahmed 44, Zahid Iqbal 37; Izhar Ahmed 5-20). Result: Peshawar won by 28 runs.

At Mirpur Cricket Stadium, Mirpur: Karachi Blues 165 all out in 49.1 overs (Nadir Shah 29 not out, Saif Ali 24, Anus Ilyas 23, Ghazi Nasir 21; Muhammad Waseem 3-31, Said Nazir 3-37). Fata 109 all out in 38 overs (M. Aftab Alam 33, Junaid Ahmed 25, Khafidun Nabi 5-20, Tariq Khan 3-31). Result: Karachi Blues won by 56 runs.