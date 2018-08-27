Zalmi Madrasa League from tomorrow

KARACHI: The Zalmi Madrasa League will begin in Peshawar from Tuesday (tomorrow).The league is a joint venture of Peshawar Zalmi, Zalmi Foundation and the World Council of Religions.The first match of the event will be played between Al Haq Smashers and Al Maqasid Fighters at the Arbab Niaz Stadium on August 28. The semi-finals and the final will take place at the same venue on August 31.

A total of 12 teams will compete against each other for the top honour.Zalmi chairman Javed Afridi said “the main objective of this league is to promote interfaith harmony among the madrasa students of different schools of thought and provide them with a proper platform to showcase their talent.”

The participating teams are: Al Haq Smashers, Al Maqasid Fighters, Al Hilal Challengers, Al Wahda Hitters, Al Noor All Rounders, Al Khair Riders, Al Mutahidoon Creatives, Ittehad Peace Builders, Al Fatah Record Sitters, Al Nujoom Risers, Al Qurra Stars and Al Barq Thunders.