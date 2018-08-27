Usman misses bronze in shooting event

KARACHI: Pakistan’s shooter Usman Chand achieved his personal best score in the skeet shooting event at the Asian Games 2018 on Sunday.

Usman performed well and collected 122 points. He had started the qualification Round 1 by scoring 75 points to top the list. Usman maintained the rhythm in the qualification Round 2 by further adding 47 points to qualify for the finals.

However, in the finals, he missed bronze medal with a slight difference of 10 points after scoring 21 points to finish 5th.Abdul Sattar Satti scored 65 points in the qualification Round 1 and then added 47 points to his first day’s score, finishing 23rd with 112 points.

Meanwhile, in men’s 25m rapid fire pistol event, GM Bashir scored 577 points to claim 8th position after qualification Round 2. Khalil Akhtar scored 569 points to grab 12th position.In athletics 100m sprint, Shahbaz Gohar finished last with the timing of 10.80 seconds.

Mehboob Ali grabbed fourth position with 51.27 seconds in 400m hurdles semi-final. In Group A match of the men’s baseball event, Japan defeated Pakistan 15-0. Pakistan will now face Thailand on Monday (today) and will play against China on Tuesday.

In men’s 52kg flyweight boxing, Syed Mohammad Asif was beaten by Azat Usenaliev of Kyrgyzstan 0-5 in the pre-quarterfinals. Gul Zaib was defeated by Aslanbek Shymbergenov of Kazakhstan 0-5 in the welterweight category pre-quarters.

In women’s 51kg flyweight category, Razia Bano Aziz lost her match to Nazym Kyzaibay of Kazakhstan in the pre-quarter-finals. In golf event, Taimoor Khan secured 37th position with the total score of 298 while Ahmed Baig grabbed 47th position with the total score of 306.

In ju-jitsu, Abdul Rehman lost 0-100 to Nijad Algosaibi of Brunei in the 1/16 finals of newaza men’s 77kg category. Mohammad Mumtaz was beaten by Nursultan Alymkulov of Kyrgyzstan 0-100.

In men’s 77kg category, Mohammad Mumtaz defeated Mohammad Abdalhafiz of Palestine 3-0 in the 1/32 finals. In karate, Naseer Ahmed lost to Fahad Atiah Alkhathami of Saudi Arabia 1-3 in the 1/8 finals of men’s 67kg category.

Indonesia defeated Pakistan 2-0 in their sepak takraw Group A match. Pakistan will now face Philippines on Monday (today).

In volleyball, Korea beat Pakistan 3-0 in three sets in the classification round. Pakistan will be up against India in the quarter-finals on Tuesday (tomorrow).

In weightlifting event, Jamil Akhter stood 7th after lifting 293kg. He lifted 135kg in snatch category and lifted 158kg in clean and jerk category in the men’s 105kg event.