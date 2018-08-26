Plantation drive held at Ayub National Park

Rawalpindi : Trees are an important part of every community that create peaceful aesthetically pleasing environment. Trees contribute to the environment by providing oxygen, improving air quality, bringing down the surface temperature, preserving soil give oxygen, absorb carbon dioxide and support wild life.

In addition to this, Trees control climate by moderating the effects of the sun, rain and wind. Leaves absorb and filter the sun’s radiant energy, keeping things cool in summer.

Keeping this in mind, the administration of The Ayub National Park recently conducted a plantation drive in the monsoon season.

This ‘Green Pakistan’ drive was very well received by the general public as each family planted a tree and contributed their part for a greener and better Pakistan. The families who were visiting the park were pleasantly surprised as they were invited to participate in the plantation drive in which they enthusiastically participated. The children of the families were particularly very happy to plant the trees with their own hands.

This plantation drive was a breath of fresh air in an environment where the nation is fighting terrorism with dwindling economy along with climate change.

Ayub National Park being the only green patch of Rawalpindi city is also known as the lungs of the city was forth-coming in Plantation of trees.

The administration of Ayub National Park planted over 13,000 plants in the spring monsoon plantation this season.

These included the regular trees, fruit trees, climbers, ornamentals other shrubs and ground covers. All the trees were planted all over the park along with pathways and parks. A family after planting a tree in the park were quite excited that they also became the ones who contributed towards greener Pakistan. Apart from the plantation the unique signage related to the trees and plantation has been added for the awareness of the general public.

They said that they would visit the park frequently to witness the growth of these trees that they have planted. While speaking to this scribe, Director General Army Heritage Foundation Brigadier (r) Zaman Nasrullah Khan Niazi said that he and his team is determined to preserve this last sanctuary of the historical city and we will also educate of future generation to strive for a greener Pakistan.

Agencies add: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will hold 2nd National Graduate Conference on August 28.

It will provide a platform to the academicians and researchers to share their research-based work that helps to address society-related socio-economic issues. This is the part of the University’s regular activities to promote creativity and innovations in the academic pursuits.

The conference is being organized by the varsity’s Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC).

It will be presided over by the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui who has made it a regular feature to promote research culture in the country.

The graduate forum also provides an opportunity for the graduate students (Masters and above) to share their research work that has already been finalized or is in process. The participation in the conference will be open for the students other than the AIOU.

It will enable the graduate students for developing their research works into publishable literature.

The University offers a space for inter-disciplinary interaction for developing cross-disciplinary research proposals and to bring innovation in research at graduate level, the announcement added.