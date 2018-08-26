Punjab to play leading role in 100-day plan, says CM

LAHORE : Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar talked to a delegation of lawmakers of the provincial assemble from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf at the CM’s Office.

The lawmakers included Mian Muhammad Aslam Iqbal, Ahmed Shah Khaga, Mian Khalid Mehmood, Yasir Hamayun and Murad Raas. They congratulated Sardar Usman Buzdar on his election as a chief minister.

Usman Buzdar said, “We will work speedily on the 100-day programme of Prime Minister Imran Khan, and Punjab will play a leading role in this regard.” He said the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan was the progress of the common man. “We have to work as a team to achieve the vision. Our priority is the development of the backward areas, and the provision of the basic facilities to ever corner of the province is our target”, he added.

He said austerity and simplicity were being promoted and the people would realise the change due to the practical steps.

Reforms: Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the change in the attitude of the police will be brought about at any cost.

“A comprehensive strategy will be formulated to change the attitude of the police. Theft of cattle, snatching of motorcycles and other crimes will be controlled in Dera Ghazi Khan and strict action will be taken against those involved in the street crime across the province” said the CM while talking to a delegation of notables from his native district DG Khan. He said the same reforms which were introduced in the police of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be introduced in Punjab Police. In new Pakistan, the police will act as servants of the people, he said.

Sardar Usman Buzdar said the change had come for the better future of the people. “We have to work hard day and night, and Prime Minister Imran Khan and his team will come up to the expectations of the people”, he added. He said Imran Khan would work round the clock to come up to the expectations of the public. The journey for new Pakistan has started under the leadership of Imran Khan, he said. The chief minister said the people of South Punjab would get their rights. Solid measures will be taken to end crime incidents and all possible resources will be utilised to protect the life and property of the people, he added.

The delegates said the election of Sardar Usman Buzdar as a chief minister was the proof of the real change and he was harbinger of the change in the deprived and poor areas.